KZK2 girls know how to stay connected with each other while on quarantine

Kasautii Zindagii Kay girl gang face time each other and they make one happy girls squad.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Mar 2020 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: The entire nation has come to a standstill after PM Modi announced 21 days of lockdown. However, people are trying to indulge in various activities to keep themselves busy.

Our TV celebs are leaving no stone unturned to stay connected with their fans in various ways. They are constantly updating their social media handles and letting people know what they are up to.

Apart from that, the actors too seem to be missing their co-stars and are making sure to stay connected with them.

Our Kasautii Zindagii Kay girl gang is making sure to kill time and stay connected by making video calls from time-to-time.

Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee opted for FaceTime to bond with each other. We can see all the happy shining faces as they talk to each other.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, these stars are making sure to stay connected with each other. We hope things sort out soon and see these stars reunite.

 

 

