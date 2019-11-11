Laal Ishq to feature real-life Couple Maninee & Mihir Mishra as a reel life couple

MUMBAI: New trends make plot interesting and worth watching for the audience. &TV’s Laal Ishq sets a new trend of casting a real-life couple as a reel life couple. In the upcoming episodes, Maninee and Mihir who are married for the past 14years are going to be a couple on screen as well.



In the weekend episode, three ogre characters of a Vintage book come out of the book and try to possess and cause problems in the lives of Maninee aka Ila and Mihir aka Siddharth. The three ogre characters from the book Udaka, Hulki & Teetam try to possess the son of the couple and make him an ogre like them.



The couple had a lot of fun shooting for the episode as they were naturally comfortable with each other. “Even though the genre of the show is kind of challenging and difficult, but doing it with Maninee and being her husband on screen as well has been quite easy and fun. Since we already share comfort in each other’s company, pulling it off on screen was much easier than we thought.” Says Mihir Mishra on working with his wife Maninee Mishra.