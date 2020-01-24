Laal Ishq hits the 200 milestone!

MUMBAI: Spooking the viewers all the way along, &TV’s supernatural horror show, Laal Ishq has hit its biggest milestone. The show that captivated viewers with the spookiest stories has now completed 200 episodes and is gently treading on the path of success.

The show first began on a romantic note bringing a touch of horror to each story. Loved for the fascinating stories, and taking the horror level a notch higher, the show delved into another season of supernatural horror, entertaining the audience with one episode after another. Being one of the longest-running shows spanning across the horror genre, the milestone has been an effort of not one but several production houses coming together to entertain the masses. Each week saw a narrative with a new cast leaving no stone unturned to capture the attention of their viewers.

With many more thrilling spooky stories, Laal Ishq is all headed to soon completing another milestone.