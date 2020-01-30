Ladkiyo Ke Paise Khaata hai: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz to Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

The current week which is called the connections week has made the show even more interesting as it has added more flavour, drama and masala to the show.

In the upcoming episode, the connections will decide the winner of the task. Vikas Gupta will change the game by cheating and making the most of the opportunity. This will lead to a series of fight between the contestants. Mahira will ask Kunal (Vishal’s brother) to not try and harm property of the house in a crude manner which will lead to a major argument. Shahbaaz (Shehnaaz’s brother) will have a war of words with both Paras and Mahira. Shahbaaz will give it back to Paras and Mahira and will pass a series of sassy yet personal comment. Shahbaaz will say, “Aagaya Mahira ka pappu” to Paras. He will also later tell Paras that he uses girls to pay his bills as he will say, “Ladkiyo Ke Paise Khata Hai” relating to Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri taking care of his finances outside the house, which was revealed a few weeks back.

