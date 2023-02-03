Lag Ja Gale’s Gagan Anand reveals a strange incident where a female fan flirted with him in public, says “I was left confused”

Actor Gagan Anand essays the role of the antagonist in the show. The handsome actor reveals a bizarre moment he had with a young female fan once.
Gagan Anand

MUMBAI: The recently launched show Lag Ja Gale has been winning the hearts of viewers. Set in Delhi, Colors TV's Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv Mehta (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. The story explores how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings.

Actor Gagan Anand essays the role of the antagonist in the show. The handsome actor reveals a bizarre moment he had with a young female fan once. He said, “I was out for coffee and suddenly a young girl from the crowd came to me and tried to flirt, leaving me with no words. She proposed to me saying, 'Bhuppi german mama bahut hi jyada yummy lagta hai.' and I was left confused.”

Talking about his role he said that he loves playing negative roles as he finds them refreshing and different. There is scope to bring variations and he is enjoying playing Bhuppi Mama in Lag Ja Gale. He also added that the character has challenged him as an actor and he has worked hard to impress the audience. 

Gagan has also been part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Veer Ki Ardaas Veera', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Peshwa Bajirao' among many others.

He quit the television world to take up roles on OTT in the pre covid phase. He donned roles in several clutter-breaking OTT shows like 'Bicchoo Ka Khel', 'Fixxer' on Zee5, and Alt Balaji.

