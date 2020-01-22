Lara Dutta shares cute photos of her and Mahesh Bhupathi’s ‘centre of universe’

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta, who is known for films like Masti, No Entry, Housefull and Don 2, has shared amazing pictures of her ‘centre of universe’.

Well, her centre of universe is none other than her daughter.

The Bollywood actress is married to Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati. They are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The tennis star and the Bollywood actress tied the knot in the year 2011. They are parents to a beautiful daughter, whom they have named Saira. Saira recently turned a year older.



Both Lara and Mahesh are quite active on social media. Earlier, we had reported about Mahesh’s sweet birthday post for their daughter, and this piece is about Lara’s post.

Lara, who made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz, took to her Instagram handle and shared a single and a photo collage of her daughter. Tagging her hubby, she wrote, “And then she was 8!! . My non-stop dancing, k-pop singing, medal winning, constantly cuddling, crazily laughing, god fearing little girl. The centre of our universe.”

Adorable! Isn’t it? The trio gives us major family goals. Take a look below.