LARGE SHORT FILMS‘ Katran shows a decades-old relationship, unravelled

MUMBAI: Would we be lying if we say that we are becoming increasingly self-centered. We strive to give ourselves peace, whatever that entails. Not only are relationships precariously overlooking cliffs, we also think every step we take is right. What we say cannot be wrong, because, well, how can it? We have forgotten how to build and rebuild relationships, friendships, marriages or any other.

After releasing several memorable films, Large Short Films’ latest Katran beautifully reveals a couple in their 60s wanting to part ways, giving reasons to be granted legal separation that would seem frivolous to an outsider. Their kids, a son and a daughter, try their best to stop them from committing this folly, calling them on their phones, incessantly, only to be disappointed. The couple is finally asked to stay together for a while, before they can be granted separation. That step turns out to be the turning point of their lives, as it makes them realize what they might miss if they separate.

What’s Wow: The fragility of relationships is wonderfully portrayed in these few minutes

What’s Blah: Nothing.

Parting Shot: A must watch for everyone.

Cast and Crew:

Cast: Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajender Chawla, Raj Kumar Kanojia, Eshika Dey

Writer and Director: Prem Singh

Producer: Shashi Prakash Chopra, Dheeraj Jindal

Editor: Dheeraj Jindal

Check out the trailer here:

Credit: The Digital Hash