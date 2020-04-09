Last year, I was supposed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Priyank Sharma

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma spoke to a media portal about his quarantine time, Bigg Boss, participating in Khatron ke Khiladi, and more.

Talking about spending time in quarantine, Priyank said, 'I have been home throughout, helping Mom with something or the other. I can't cook, so that's a deal between mom and me. I help with the cleaning, I make sure I take care of the entire house when it comes to cleaning. This is how we have balanced it out.'

The actor was asked whether he would like to participate in Khatron ke Khiladi and he said, 'Last year I was supposed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a lot of people don't know about it. I think I am not ready for reality shows yet, I am looking for myself more as an actor and as a dancer. I am done with reality shows now for quite a number of years. If I feel like coming back, I’ll definitely try. As of now my focus is just acting and dancing.'

He was asked if he is in touch with any of the Bigg Boss contestants. To this, he said, 'Yes I am obviously, Hina is there, Rocky is there, I keep watching Sapna, Sabhyasachi, Shaggy, and Arshi’s posts. I keep talking to Ashutosh, Shilpa Ji’s brother. Sometimes he is so sweet he keeps congratulating me about what is happening, what is not happening. So I ask him about how Shilpa ji is and I have to talk to her also, it’s been a really really long time. But yes, rest any other person, not really.'

Credits: India Forums