Lata Mangeshkar is my singing inspiration says Dhruti Mangeshkar from ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ on Star Bharat.

MUMBAI :Dhruti Mangeshkar is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. She portrays the character of Bhawana’s daughter ‘Aanchal’ in the show. Dhruti has been working the television industry since the age of 6 and has done many tv shows. She loves acting and wishes to grow her career in the same. Dhruti Mangeshkar who is also studying right now in class 9th speaks about her passion for singing and considers Lata Mangeshkar her idol.

She says, “I like singing as much as I love acting, I idolize Late Lata Mangeshkar Ji and consider her my idol. I got introduced to her songs due to my parents as they listen to her songs and later, I started listening to her songs and tried to sing like her. I try to manage my acting, studies and my singing simultaneously so that I don’t miss out on anything so I do my practice for singing early morning and I study during my breaks on sets on the show.”

Dhruti is being praised for her portrayal of ‘Aanchal’ in the show alongside Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam as she is seen supporting her mother in her journey of becoming independent. The current track of the show focuses on the character transformation of Bhawana and how she is on the path of standing for self and changing her lifestyle.