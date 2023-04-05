Lata Mangeshkar is my singing inspiration says Dhruti Mangeshkar from ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ on Star Bharat.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:23
Dheere Dheere Se

MUMBAI :Dhruti Mangeshkar is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. She portrays the character of Bhawana’s daughter ‘Aanchal’ in the show. Dhruti has been working the television industry since the age of 6 and has done many tv shows. She loves acting and wishes to grow her career in the same. Dhruti Mangeshkar who is also studying right now in class 9th speaks about her passion for singing and considers Lata Mangeshkar her idol.

She says, “I like singing as much as I love acting, I idolize Late Lata Mangeshkar Ji and consider her my idol. I got introduced to her songs due to my parents as they listen to her songs and later, I started listening to her songs and tried to sing like her. I try to manage my acting, studies and my singing simultaneously so that I don’t miss out on anything so I do my practice for singing early morning and I study during my breaks on sets on the show.”

Dhruti is being praised for her portrayal of ‘Aanchal’ in the show alongside Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam as she is seen supporting her mother in her journey of becoming independent. The current track of the show focuses on the character transformation of Bhawana and how she is on the path of standing for self and changing her lifestyle.

 

 

Dhruti Mangeshkar Star Bharat Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se hawana Aanchal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Lata Mangeshkar is my singing inspiration says Dhruti Mangeshkar from ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ on Star Bharat.
MUMBAI :Dhruti Mangeshkar is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. She portrays...
The ultimate fight for power: Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of its popular series, City Of Dreams
MUMBAI :Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne - the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Savi to give Virat’s place in her life to Satya?
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge Track, here’s what they had to say
MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming Twist! Seerat’s past love makes a comeback
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
is Karan Malhotra the perfect
Audience Perspective! After giving back to back flops, is Karan Malhotra the perfect choice for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?
Latest Video
Related Stories
GHKKPM
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans are rallying behind Satya for taking a stand for Sai and Savi! Their reactions are priceless!
Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge
Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge Track, here’s what they had to say
miss
What! Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta failed class 9th but scored 2nd rank in higher studies
Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus
Exclusive! Veteran actress Apara Mehta to enter Star Plus’ show Anupamaa ?
Prerna Wanvari
Exclusive! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Prerna Wanvari has THIS to say about trolls and haters on social media! Read to find out!
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah to participate in the show?