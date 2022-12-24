Late actress Tunisha Sharma considered Kanwar Dhillon as her best friend who had helped her out of depression and anxiety issues 

MUMBAI : Just a few minutes the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actors makeup room Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of (Alibaba).

The reason why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she has a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

As per sources, Tunisha’s mom use to accompany her on the sets of Internet Wala Love and used to take care of her in fact there was a boy used to be outside her makeup room and no boy was allowed to enter.

He mother used to pay attention on her and not leave her alone but now since she has become independent she stopped coming with her on the sets but she was extremely close to her mother.

In the past, she was linked with Kanwar Dhillon and in one of her past interviews, she said that he stood by her during her depression and anxiety days.

She had said that the actor was his best friend and he guided her and didn’t judge he when she told him about her depression problem. Anybody who stands by you at your worst should be valued and treasured; because you hardly find true relationships today.

She had also received serve backlash for replacing Eisha Singh in Zee Tv’s 'Ishq Subhan Allah.

Well, we cannot imagine what the family would be going through.

Condolences to the family!

RIP Tanisha!

