Late actress Tunisha Sharma was close to rumoured boyfriend Shezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another update. The television industry is shook by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death today and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

The TV industry is completely in shock over the young actress’s sad demise and at such a young age. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room.

Tunisha was close to Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz and shared a lot of fun moments with her.

We can see the trio of Sheezan, Tunisha and Falaq here and they looked close and their friendship is evident to anyone.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she has a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

Whenever we hear such stories about death by suicide our heart reaches out to the soul that went onto the next plane and we are left to decode why they must’ve taken such a severe measure.

The reason behind Tunisha’s drastic step is still unknown. However, the TV industry is now mourning such a talent.

As per sources, Sheezan has been detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he has shared. Reportedly, they were rumoured to be datin

