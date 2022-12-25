Late actress Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend Sheezan Khan changes his statement during interrogation; he isn’t cooperating with the police

MUMBAI : Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma ended her life by committing suicide on the sets of the show.

She hanged herself in her boyfriend Sheezan’s make up room. The actress had gone to the washroom and when the production went to call her, she didn’t respond for hours and that’s when they broke open the door and saw her hanging.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. Post that her mother filed a FIR against her boyfriend Sheezan Khan where she stated that they were in a relationship and he is the one who provoked her to take this step.

The duo had broken up 15 days ago and since then Tunisha was disturbed as she couldn’t accept the break up.

The police had detained Sheezan last night for interrogation and he was arrested this morning owing to the complaint filed.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

As per media reports, the police have said that Sheezan isn’t cooperating with the interrogation and his changed his statements while the interrogating him regarding the break up and fight with Tunisha.

Currently, Sheezan has been produced in front of the court and the proceedings will begin soon.

Her mortals have been sent for post-mortem and the reports are expected to come out soon.

As we had reported earlier that her funeral will take place tomorrow between 3 : 00 pm or it might even get postponed to Tuesday as the family is waiting for her Masi ( Aunt) to land from London.

Well, this news has shaken the television industry as Tunisha’s life came to an end at 20 and her bright future came to an end.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma's postmortem done; family to get mortal remains soon

News Credit : Times now