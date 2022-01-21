LATEST DEVELOPMENT: Zahida Parveen to REPLACE Archana Mittal in Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki!

MUMBAI: Jaipur based actor Zahida Parveen has done more than 50 TV shows in her career.

Zahida who we have seen in shows like Punar Vivah, Mata Ki Chowki, Siya Ke Ram will replace Archana Mittal in TV show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki.

Replacing an actor in a running show is not an easy task and Zahida too agrees with it. She says, “Like I said before, the character has gained immense recognition and stepping into the shoes of Archana Mittal is not going to be easy. The audience's acceptance takes a while, and I am confident the audience will shower me with their love and appreciation. Besides, I see every challenge as an opportunity, and I am super thrilled to start this new journey.”

