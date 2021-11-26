LATEST UPDATE: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce the eliminations; Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali make an exit from Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most watched shows on television.

The show is known for its fights and controversies. The show has been introducing fresh twists which is changing the dynamics of the show and the relationships of the participants. While social media was abuzz with reports of Jay Bhanushali getting evicted from the show, but there came a twist in the tale when Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced the names of the other two contestants getting eliminated.

Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were also asked to leave the house along with Jay Bhanushali. The decision was made by the audience who watched them live performing the task.

Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia became the two contestants who were the winner of the task. After the announcement of the eviction was made, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty along with Karan Kundra broke down into tears. Tejasswi got emotional and kept saying that her Jai and Veeru (Vishal Kotian) can't go from the show. Nishant Bhat and Rajiv consoled Shamita Shetty, while Karan and Umar took Tejasswi's care.

As per the task, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the Bigg Boss 15 house to conduct a live commentary of a fun task. To stay in the game, the ‘Bottom 5’ contestants were asked to grab the attention of the ‘Top 5’ in every way possible. The bottom 5 players used every outrageous trick in the book to get the top players' attention who do their best to ignore.

The bottom players smear cream all over them and put on ridiculous get-ups to get the much-needed attention. A shirtless Umar does horseback riding on Neha to get Shamita to look at them. On the other hand, Rajiv, Jay and Umar go crazy in front of Karan, but the latter gave them any attention. Vishal dressed up like a girl and walked up to Shamita to tell, “Aapki saheli aayi hai!”.

