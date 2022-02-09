Latest Update! Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli’s bail plea in connection with drugs case pending in court, informs his lawyer

MUMBAI: It has been one year since actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in the drug case. Since then, he's been waiting to procure bail, but despite repeated attempts, his bail hearing is yet to yield result. The 'Jaani Dushman' actor's lawyer Tareq Sayed was quoted saying as, "The bail order is pending before the High Court as the judge is in Nagpur."

It may be recalled here that Armaan was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August last year and has been languishing in Arthur Road jail since then. Allegedly, NCB officials had recovered 1.2 grams of cocaine from Armaan's house.

Armaan is son of veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli who is 91 years old. Armaan’s mother is also ailing and she’s also suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Last year, the actor had filed an application for bail citing reasons that his parents are aged and there is no one to take care of him. He hasn’t been able to procure a bail yet.

Earlier this year, Armaan's bail plea was rejected in April, by the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court in the drug trafficking case. A source said, "One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case."

Credit: ETimes