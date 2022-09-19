Latest Update! Chahatt Khanna finally reacts on her connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and receiving luxurious gifts from him

MUMBAI: Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, television actresses Chahatt Khanna and Nikki Tamboli were embroiled in the controversy over connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and have been dealing with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ever since. Now, Chahatt Khanna who’s been accused of taking money and gifts from the conman has broken her silence and called it all ‘twisted.’

It has been revealed by the sources that Chahatt along with Nikki Tamboli and 2 other television actresses have been involved with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Qubool Hai star was given Rs 2 lakhs during her meeting with the con man in jail along with a blue Versace watch.

Reacting to all the claims, Chahatt Khanna was quoted saying as, “When I say anything about the matter, the whole Chinese whisper game will begin. That’s why I want to stay quiet. But when the time comes, if I feel the need to tell the real story, I will definitely.”

“If people draw conclusions without hearing my side of the story, I can’t get bothered by it. They don’t know the reality. They can say or believe anything they want. They have all the right to do so. Right now, my family and I are just laughing reading all the reports ke kya hai aur kya nikal ke aa raha,” she concluded.

