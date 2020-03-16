Latest Update! Drug dealer arrested in Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case, details inside

MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on Monday, August 22, and the news of her demise spread like wildfire. Sonali's death under mysterious circumstances led the family to file a case and requested Goa police to investigate the matter. Reportedly, the drug dealer was arrested on August 27, Saturday night for allegedly supplying drugs to another dealer, who is accused of supplying drugs to Ms. Phogat's associates.

After PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the owner of the restaurant where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, was also arrested on Saturday. With this, five people have so far been arrested in Sonali's murder case.

Earlier it was reported, Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth) by the accused at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Curlie on Anjuna beach on Monday, the police have said, citing security camera footage and confessions. While Sudhir and Sukhwinder are charged with murder, the restaurant owner and drug dealer are charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. Reportedly, she complained of feeling uneasy and sick in the restaurant. On Tuesday morning, Sonali was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m, where she was declared brought dead.

