Latest Update! Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 16, This is how the actress reacts

MUMBAI: Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are lately in the news for their separation and ugly fights. The couple who tied the knot in 2019, have taken the legal route to part ways. However, if the latest reports are to be believed then the duo have been approached by the makers of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

Also Read: Emotional! Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post amid separation from husband Rajeev Sen

A close source was quoted saying, “Yes, we have been in discussions with Charu and Rajeev. We hope that their ugly spats in the public domain won’t influence their decision to participate in the show. We hope that the two agree and sign on the dotted line soon.”

Charu says, “Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work.” On the other hand, Rajeev asserted, “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Charu Asopa on Rajeev Sen's recent Instagram post: That was an old picture and I was equally shocked and surprised as many others, I couldn't understand the reason behind him sharing that picture

They have become one of the most talked about estranged couples in recent times. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who tied the knot in 2019, have been in the news for their constant fights, patch-ups, and taking the legal route for separation. Everything that is happening in their lives makes them a perfect pitch for Bigg Boss.

Credit: ETimes



