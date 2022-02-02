Latest Update! Hindustani Bhau aka YouTuber Vikas Fhatak asks for an APOLOGY after getting arrested

MUMBAI: YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, landed in trouble, recently. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with students’ protest in Dharavi on Monday (January 31). Now he has issued an apology. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, a group of students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams. Reportedly, they gathered near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai to protest after watching Bhau’s video on Instagram raising concerns over offline exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Now the latest report from India Today claims that Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau and Ikrar Khan were arrested after a student protest in Dharavi turned violent. An FIR has also been filed against them in Nagpur police station. As they are in police custody till February 4, public prosecutor Prasad Joshi informed Bandra Magistrate court that they are seeking further custody of both the accused.

Reportedly, Phatak made a video on Instagram and asked students to come to Dharavi. He was arrested from a luxurious hotel, where he was staying in a room booked under someone else’s name. Also, it’s not possible that over 800 students will gather spontaneously.

Vikas Fhatak’s lawyer Mahesh Mulye then informed the court that his client is apologising unconditionally and ready to bear the expense of damages caused. He demanded short police custody.

