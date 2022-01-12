Latest Update! Madalsa Sharma reacts to her onscreen absence in ‘Anupamaa’ show, Read to know more

MUMBAI : People wondered if she had tested positive for COVID-19 as quite a few people from the TV industry have been affected with the novel coronavirus.

Madalsa Sharma told BollywoodLife, "This is false. I am perfectly fine. Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected."

It seems like Kavya will make a smashing return when Vanraj tries to upset Anuj Kapadia's business. It seems she wants Vanraj to realise the importance of her presence in his life. She will be gone and won't get in contact with Vanraj for a few days. On the other hand, Paritosh and Vanraj plan to cheat Malvika and take over the Kapadia empire.

In the coming days, we will see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) protects Anuj and Malvika from the nefarious plans of Paritosh and Vanraj. It seems Kinjal will help her in this matter. The journey ahead is full of twists and turns for the viewers. Stay tuned for more updates!

Credit: BollywoodLife