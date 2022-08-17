Latest Update! Mumbai Police arrests the accuse threatening Urfi Javed for cyber rape, details inside

TV actress Urfi Javed who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT filed a complaint against a man who had been continuously harassing her on the social media and threatening her to rape

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 09:12
Latest Update! Mumbai Police arrests the accuse threatening Urfi Javed for cyber rape, details inside

MUMBAI: Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed expressed her gratitude to the Mumbai Police for arresting the culprit who has been harassing her with rape threats on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi shared a picture of the man and wrote, "Good news! This molestor is behind the bars! Thanku @mumbaipolice."

Also Read:Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed accuses a man of asking for s*xual favours on social media

Earlier, Urfi penned a long note on her social media on Sunday, claiming that she was being harassed by a man and being threatened with morphed pictures.

"So, this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it)," Urfi Javed penned a note.

Also Read: Catfight! Uorfi Javed once again takes a dig at Chahatt Khanna over the latter’s derogative remarks

Calling the accused a threat to the society, Urfi shared that he is now freely working in the Punjabi film industry.

On the work front, Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Television Uorfi Javed Bigg Boss OTT Meri Durga Bepanaah Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya JiJi Maa Daayan Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 09:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aamir Khan goof up in the story by showing to sympathize with a terrorist and make him the CEO of a company”
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood and the fans were eagerly...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WOAH! Chavans fix Virat's alliance with THIS person post Sai’s demise
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Jatin Shah gets candid about what 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' meant to him
MUMBAI: We are getting yet another chance to relive those epic times when television shows ruled our hearts. Star Plus...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Nandini’s dirty trick to save herself puts Pihu’s life in danger
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Upcoming Twist! Shubham falls for Sandy
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aami
Audience Verdict! Netizens boycott Laal Singh Chaddha as they feel the movie promotes terrorism says “ How can someone like Aamir Khan goof up in the story by showing to sympathize with a terrorist and make him the CEO of a company”
Latest Video