Latest Update! Mumbai Police arrests the accuse threatening Urfi Javed for cyber rape, details inside

MUMBAI: Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed expressed her gratitude to the Mumbai Police for arresting the culprit who has been harassing her with rape threats on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi shared a picture of the man and wrote, "Good news! This molestor is behind the bars! Thanku @mumbaipolice."

Earlier, Urfi penned a long note on her social media on Sunday, claiming that she was being harassed by a man and being threatened with morphed pictures.

"So, this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it)," Urfi Javed penned a note.

Calling the accused a threat to the society, Urfi shared that he is now freely working in the Punjabi film industry.

On the work front, Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

