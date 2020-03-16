Latest Update! Not Afreen Alvi, actress Reema Worah to play Maya in ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein’

Reema Worah replaces Afreen Alvi in Sony SAB’s ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 11:42
Reema Worah

MUMBAI: Reema Worah has been roped in to play Maya in Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, a character that was played by Afreen Alvi so far. Interestingly, Reema was the original choice for the part. However, the actress couldn’t take it up back then owing to prior commitments.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 actress Reema Worah opens up on the changing content on TV, shares she would love to team up once again with co-star Rajesh Kumar, says, "I would like to do a show like Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin with him"

Reema asserted, “The makers had approached me in August for the part. However, they took time to get back to me and I had taken up another project in the meantime. But I am glad to be a part of Shubh Laabh eventually. I was quite happy when Kinnariji (Mehta, producer) told me that I was the first choice for the part.”

Reema plans to bring in her own style to play the part. “I haven’t seen her (Afreen) work on the show. I will approach the character the way I want to. I won’t do what she did as Maya. Now, it’s my character and I will play it in my own way. Since it’s very much like me, you will see a glimpse of how I am in real life in Maya,” she concluded.

Reema has been a part of several South Indian films, Hindi movies, and TV shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 6.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein Geetanjali Tikekar Nasir Khan Chhavi Pandey Reema Worah Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap Mariam Khan - Reporting LIVE Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Naagin 6
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 11:42

Latest Video