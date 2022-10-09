Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa where Sonali Phogat and her aides stayed and directed the restaurant to shut it until it decides on a petition challenging the demolition

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 15:35
Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case

MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme Court of India stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant and directed the restaurant to shut it until it decides on a petition challenging the demolition. The next hearing will reportedly be held on September 16.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

Reportedly, "There shall be a stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures."

The Goa Police personnel were deployed outside the restaurant after the court ordered its demolition on September 9 over green violations. On the morning of September 9, following the order of NGT, the demolition squad had begun demolishing the Curlies nightclub in Anjuna, Goa.

Also Read:Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! Goa Court extends police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days

Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death. Post this, the owner of Curlies, Edwin Nunes was arrested on August 27. But recently, Edwin was granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court had also said that Edwin cannot visit Curlies and that he will need permission to travel outside Goa.

Credit: FilmiBeat

TellyChakkar Television Sonali Phogat Bigg Boss 14 Curlies Restaurant Goa Police Sudhir Sangwan Sukhwinder Singh Sonali Phogat Death Case Supreme Court
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 15:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case
MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat thinks Jagtap is Savi’s father
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has recently gone through a leap and is becoming more...
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; here’s why
MUMBAI:This weekend, COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ups the entertainment ante by introducing ‘Ticket to Finale’ keeping...
Actor Chaitannya Choudhry’s is all set for OTT debut with webseries “Hush Hush" opposite Soha Ali Khan!
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitannya Choudhry who has done some great substantial work in the industry will be next seen in an...
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has made a strong start at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned...
EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Jaiswal bags Endemol Shine's web show Dhanbad
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video