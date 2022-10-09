Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case

MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme Court of India stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant and directed the restaurant to shut it until it decides on a petition challenging the demolition. The next hearing will reportedly be held on September 16.

Reportedly, "There shall be a stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures."

The Goa Police personnel were deployed outside the restaurant after the court ordered its demolition on September 9 over green violations. On the morning of September 9, following the order of NGT, the demolition squad had begun demolishing the Curlies nightclub in Anjuna, Goa.

Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death. Post this, the owner of Curlies, Edwin Nunes was arrested on August 27. But recently, Edwin was granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court had also said that Edwin cannot visit Curlies and that he will need permission to travel outside Goa.

