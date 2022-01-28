Latest Update! Shweta Tiwari was clicked by paps outside the set of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ post her controversial remarks

MUMBAI : Shweta Tiwari is currently treading troubled waters after her controversial remark referring to God went viral on social media. It so happened that during a press conference on Wednesday, Tiwari reportedly referred to God while talking about her innerwear.

She stated, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).” The video clip of the conference went viral in no time and her remarks did not go down well with netizens.

Now, amid the entire fiasco, Shweta Tiwari was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The reality TV show is hosting its Grand Finale this weekend and Tiwari went to the sets to shoot her part of the episode. She was spotted walking inside her vanity vans and was also seen requesting paps to make way for her.

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling, and obviously the entertainment factor. It became so popular that the finale of the show was extended by a few weeks. The dynamics of the show have always been changing since day one and hence it is difficult to predict who will lift the winner’s trophy.

