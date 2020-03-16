Latest Update! Sonali Phogat’s kin demand CBI enquiry in the Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s death case

MUMBAI: The family of Haryana BJP politician Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa on Tuesday, demanded that a murder case be registered against two individuals who were accompanying her. Goa police, however, said there are no prima facie circumstances to register such a case.

Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka also demanded a CBI inquiry into her death. “If our FIR is not registered, we will not allow the postmortem examination to be conducted. Goa police have not started any investigation. A postmortem examination would have otherwise been conducted, and we would have left the state, but nothing has happened,” Dhaka said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that the autopsy was not conducted due to the family’s demand to register Phogat’s death as a murder case. They also said that representatives of the National Commission for Women have arrived in Goa and have visited the hotel where Phogat was staying.

“The local police are inquiring into the cause of death but is not proceeding any further due to the family insisting on a murder case being registeredfirst. There are, however, no prima facie circumstances to do this,” Singh said. “Any further delay on part of the family to proceed with the postmortem examination will only delay the process of justice. ”

Meanwhile, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that Phogat died due to cardiac arrest. The case is being monitored by the DGP.”

Dhaka, however, is convinced that his sister’s death was a “pre-planned murder”.

Credit: ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 11:32

Latest Video