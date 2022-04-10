Latest Update! TV actor Abhishek Awasthi joins the cast of Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, details inside

After a cameo appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, actor Abhishek Awasthi has now joined the cast of Jai Hanuman Sakat Mochan Naam Tiharo where he will be playing the role of Hanuman’s father Kesari

Abhishek Awasthi

MUMBAI: After a cameo appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, actor Abhishek Awasthi has bagged the role of Lord Hanuman’s father Kesari in Jai Hanuman Sakat Mochan Naam Tiharo. The actor, who has dabbled in daily soaps, fantasy dramas, and mythological shows, is excited about his new avatar.

Abhishek, who last explored the mythological genre with Mahakaali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, says, “It is indeed extremely difficult and challenging from other genres. You have to wear heavy makeup, costume, and jewellery and be in that look throughout the day. In my case, the challenge doubles up because of my look. I can’t eat and am on a smoothie diet and I can only drink while I am in the getup of Kesari because of the prosthetics on my face. Besides, the language is chaste. However, I am quite fine with it, as I have studied in a Hindi medium school and I have a good command of Hindi.”

The actor has been mostly seen in costume dramas. “I don’t fear getting typecast because I always try to take a break from a genre after attempting it. After doing back-to-back comedy shows, I played some serious characters. I want to keep on trying various things to explore myself and grow as an actor,” he replies.

