Laughter Riot! Aishwarya reveals that THIS person is her favourite on set, deets inside

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Patralekha from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is well-known for her bindaas and fun-loving nature. Aishwarya always makes her fans laugh with cute and funny reels and story updates.

A lot of fun and dhamaal happens on the sets and the cast members are very friendly with each other. No matter what turn the story takes and how evil Pakhi becomes, the audience always shower their love for Aishwarya and Neil as a couple.

Currently, the show is revolving around Virat trying to save Bhavani, Pakhi and Sai as they are held as hostages in a hospital where Sai sees Jagtap and gets furious.

Now Aishwarya has shared another fun story where she reveals who is her favourite person on the set. This is actually a fun post because this makes Shailesh aka Ninad think that it’s him and so he hides his face but Aishwarya brings an extremely funny twist to it, saying that “Main apni favourite hu”.

The video is a must watch, check it out below:

