LAUGHTER RIOT! Anuj and Vanraj to have a HILARIOUS role reversal in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

The episode shall be Anupamaa vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; well Alpana Buch and team Anupamaa are already excited to compete with team Ghum, as both the shows have been on the top slots for the longest time.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 22:20
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

As we all know, Anupamaa and Anuj's family is going to expand and we shall have two new love stories in the show. We had exclusively updated that Adhik and Pakhi, Sara and Samar shall get paired opposite each other, where Sara and Adhik are siblings and Anuj's niece and nephew. This is surely going to add a lot of spice to the show.

We revealed about the upcoming episode that shall have a face-off between the Shah-Kapadias and Chavans. The episode shall be Anupamaa vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; well Alpana Buch and team Anupamaa are already excited to compete with team Ghum, as both the shows have been on the top slots for the longest time. Check out all the fun they shall have:-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alpana Buch (@alpanabuch19)

Now, we will soon see a major role reversal between Anuj and Vanraj where Gaurav will become an angry Vanraj and Sudhanshu shall turn into the romantic Anuj; the episode is surely filled with a lot of joy and laughter. We can't wait to see how adorable would Sudhanshu look when he turns into Anuj and a funny Vanraj, as we all know Gaurav is extremely energetic on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar than in the show. 

Check out the promo: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Currently, Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home, the family members are not ready to understand their reason to really adopt a child at this age. On the other hand, Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand, is Adhik ready to marry? 

Also read: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

