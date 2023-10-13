Laughter Riot! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna interviews Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and gets the most interesting answers, check it out

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

The show has surely been going great and the viewers are in love with the cast of the show. The viewers are always curious to know what’s going to happen next and in their curiosity and love for the show and the actors, the viewers keep following the actors on the social media platforms.

The actors surely have fun on the sets while working and some of these moments, when posted online, the viewers get to see fun behind-the-scenes moments where we also get to see the bonding between the cast members.

Recently, Gaurav aka Anuj just posted a fun clip where he is interviewing Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, who is apparently asleep.

This fun interview is sure to make you laugh, so check it out below:

Talking about the storyline of the show, currently, Anupama and Vanraj, both are determined to get justice for their son Samar, but the situation is going to take a horrible turn when Suresh's goon abducts Kavya and threatens to kill her child.

Vanraj gets scared of losing Kavya and the child while the family also begins to get bad omens. Therefore, when Vanraj and Anupama start to lose the case, Anuj enters the frame because he has Sonu's bracelet, which is the only strong evidence against Sonu.

Anupama distances herself from Anuj because she recalls Samar's death every time she sees him. At the same time, Vanraj is also not ready to take Anuj's help in Samar's murder case.

