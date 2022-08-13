LAUGHTER RIOT! Fans notice, that after Cheeni's entry from Chappal fights, Aryan and Imlie have upgraded to Pillow fights and how

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

Currently, Imlie is sitting all helpless, Meethi asks Imlie to call Aryan to check if he knows anything about Cheeni at first Aryan doesn't pick up the call but after seeing the news he calls Imlie and talks to her about Cheeni. Just then Cheeni talks to him and Aryan is left in shock seeing her here. She stops him from calling Imlie and tells him that she is hungry, Aryan decides to hide her in the room or else Arpita and Narmada would have hopes of Imlie.

Jyoti Gauba aka Anu takes to her Instagram to show how the three mischievous kids of the show Imlie that are Fahmaan, Sumbul and Keva are busy having a pillow fight, earlier Sumbul and Fahmaan used to do chappal fights, with Keva's entry they have upgraded it to pillow fights, you wouldn't want to miss out:

In the upcoming episode, Malini and Anu come to Aryan's place to have dinner, Aryan is searching for food for Cheeni and then he takes what Jaggu is having to the room. Malini sends Preeta behind Aryan but he is busy searching for Cheeni and sends her back. On the other hand, Cheeni calls Meethi from the landline and tells her that she is at Aryan's place and safe, she has stopped Aryan from calling Imlie but she will not be able to do so for long. Imlie hears their conversation and yells at Meethi for lying to her. She then talks to Cheeni and just then Cheeni yells the name Imlie, hearing that Malini and Neela come to search but Aryan has already taken Cheeni away to his room.

Imlie decides to come to Delhi and to Rathore Mansion to take Cheeni back, but she is scared that Malini and Neela would harm her little girl, although, Meethi tells her to trust Aryan, Imlie doesn't trust anybody and rushes to bring Cheeni back.

What will he do now?

What will happen now?

