Lead actors of Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes react to shows going off-air

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will not return to the small screen after the lockdown. Ever since the nation-wide lockdown, Bollywood and television shoots have come to a standstill. While the news of Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2’s abrupt end made headlines, the lead actors were as shocked as all of us.

Now speaking about the same, India Forums quoted Shivin Narang saying, 'To be honest, as a team even we don't have the clarity yet. But considering the situation that we are in, anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with its own huge following. Personally, I feel it's a finite show already reaching to its end if we can complete the end that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes it's not only us, the whole world, the whole industry is also suffering, so we are ok with whatever the channel decides.'

Patiala Babes actor Sourabh Raj Jain told IANS, 'We are living in unprecedented times and due to the lockdown, there is no clarity on when shooting will resume. Hence, we were informed that a mutual decision was taken by the channel and our makers that the show goes off air. It was always a finite series and Neil (his character) and Mini's pairing was really loved by the audience. I have personally loved playing Neil and he will always remain extremely close to my heart.'

Credits: SpotboyE