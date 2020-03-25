Lead actors of 'Meri Gudiya' show Vineet and Aalisha share their work from home mantra!

MUMBAI: Keeping in mind, the 21 days quarantine as our nation goes on lockdown to fight against COVID -19, our television actors who are apart of daily soaps are also seen following the quarantine mode. These actors are constantly in touch with their fans via social media and are urging them to follow the advisory measures taken by the government for our safety.

On this note, the handsome hunk Vineet Raina who is seen essaying the role of Rahukaal said, “First of all I would like to appreciate our authorities for taking the decision of asking the citizens to work from home. This creates a sense of awareness that the government cares about their fellow employees. Secondly, this precautionary measure will help us contain the said COVID -19 virus from spreading like a wildfire. I am taking this time to explore my passions by staying at home current I am focusing on my painting. I have missed painting for a long time. I am doing my workouts at home. Also, I am exploring the chef in me by creating traditional.”

At the same time, Aalisha Panwar who essays the role of Madhuri Gujral said, “I am using this social distancing to focus on my fitness as well as to sharpen my cooking skills. Since I can’t go to the gym, I am doing my workouts and yoga at home. I would want to appeal to people to stay at home at all times and remain calm during this outbreak and focus on taking care of themselves and their family members.”

In such a situation, it has been decided that Vineet Raina & Aalisha Panwar have their work from home mantra right in place!