Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:55
rom Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', popular actor and star Arjun Bijlani has landed in Varanasi to shoot a promo for this exciting new show. It seems that his first look from the show has been leaked where Arjun is spotted taking a dip in the holy Ganga ... well, we have to say his fans are going to love his super-fit, shirtless look …

In fact, the actor was glad that he could start shooting for his next on the pious day of Ganga Dussehra. And looks like his fans can’t keep calm about seeing their favourite star on screen again as they go gaga over his videos and photos which have gone viral on social media!

In the meantime, stay tuned as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!    

 

Bappa ZEE TV - 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti holy Ganga ... TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Training! Armaan comes to Oberoi Mansion with Eisha, Veer trains Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Provoked! Randeep instigates Dilpreet against Mandeep
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
MUMBAI: Already five months of the year are over, and we have seen many movies that were released in theatres and on...
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
MUMBAI :Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  '...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik begins his training for his next reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Aamir Khan
Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction
Main Hoon Aparajita
Exclusive! Is Main Hoon Aparajita going off-air? This is what Anushka Merchande and Garvita Sadhwani have to say about the rumours! Read the Full Story
check out
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out
ulka gupta
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta breaks her silence on the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul’s tiff, says “The only thing that I know is that they both were good friends, I don’t want to comment anything”