Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV - 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti', popular actor and star Arjun Bijlani has landed in Varanasi to shoot a promo for this exciting new show. It seems that his first look from the show has been leaked where Arjun is spotted taking a dip in the holy Ganga ... well, we have to say his fans are going to love his super-fit, shirtless look …

In fact, the actor was glad that he could start shooting for his next on the pious day of Ganga Dussehra. And looks like his fans can’t keep calm about seeing their favourite star on screen again as they go gaga over his videos and photos which have gone viral on social media!

In the meantime, stay tuned as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!