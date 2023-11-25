Leaked! Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Her test results revealed; Here’s the details!

MUMBAI: As Ankita Lokhande revealed that she had taken a pregnancy test while living in the Bigg Boss 17 house, everyone was taken aback. Despite a number of pregnancy rumours hitting the news, the actress is not expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Jain, it has been discovered.

According to a well-known news source, Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test came back negative. This indicates that the actress is not expecting their first child along with her husband, Vicky Jain. A source revealed, “Uske test aur sab kuch huye the, baad mein pucha ki report kya aaya toh bola negative (Her tests were done but when asked about the results, we were told that it is negative).”

(Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

The source said that the information was too personal and rejected providing any more details.

Ankita had "mood swings" earlier this month when she confessed to her spouse Vicky Jain that she was angry with him and wanted to leave the house. She also mentioned that she had not been feeling well and expressed worry about not getting her period on time.

“Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hain andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain. (I feel sick. I have a feeling from inside. I am not getting my periods either. I want to go home),” Ankita said.

Ankita continued, saying that she had undergone a specific blood test, “Periods nahi, mereko blood test huya, pregnancy ke liye, kuch hain toh nahi andar. (Not periods, I had a blood test done for pregnancy.)” She continued by saying that a urine test had also been done and that the reports were still pending.

Navid Sole discussed the rumors about Ankita's pregnancy that circulated after he left the Bigg Boss 17 house. “See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right," he stated, according to a well-known news website.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18