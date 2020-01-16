Leander Paes’ new achievement impresses Shabir Ahluwalia

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia, who is one of the most popular television actors, is impressed by tennis legend Leander Paes’ new achievement.

Well, Leander, who is known for winning eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that talks about one of his wishes that has finally materialized into reality.

Sharing two pictures, Leander wrote how he always wanted to be on the cover of Sportstar ever since he started playing tennis as a young boy. 'I always wanted to be on the cover of Sportstar ever since I started playing tennis as a young boy. To receive this honor from the very same people who inspired me to do big and be better at my game is special,' read his post.

To this, Shabir commented, 'Super stuff bro.' Check out the post below.

On the work front, Shabir Ahluwalia is known for his work in television shows as well as films. The actor has featured in TV soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, and Kkavyanjali, among others. Some of his film projects include Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.