Leap in Colors’ Gathbandhan; Dhanak to deliver a baby boy

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular drama Gathbandhan is gearing up for a leap in its show.



As per reports, the daily, which is produced by talented duo Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta and features Shruti Sharma as ACP Dhanak Parekh and Abrar Qazi as Raghu Jadhav, is most likely taking a leap of five to six years.



Also, Dhanak and Raghu will be shown consummating their marriage before the show taking a story jump.



TellyChakkar has some more updates on the leap!



Our sources inform us that Dhanak will get pregnant with Raghu’s child and deliver a baby boy. However, the makers are planning a major twist post the leap, and we are not sure if Dhanak and Raghu will be together post the leap.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!