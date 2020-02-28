LEAP in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Karan Singh Grover to RETURN?

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors on television. He rose to fame with his performance as Dr. Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye and made his comeback on small screen to play the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj is Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan was a perfect choice for Mr Bajaj and looked absolutely suave and dapper in his salt and pepper look.

The latest promo of Kasautii has left viewers shocked as Anurag kills Prerna by pushing her from rooftop. From there on there are speculations making rounds about Karan Singh Grover returning in the show.

TellyChakkar tried to dig in more information and learnt that the show is soon gearing up for a leap and in high probability Karan Singh Grover will return as Mr Bajaj.

There is also news in media about Karan Singh Grover being offered another show on Star Plus. Talks for both the shows are still on and the actor is yet to take a final call. However, there are high chances that KSG will most likely return in Kasautii.

We could not get through Karan for a comment.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!