“Learning pole dancing has always been on my wishlist and I achieved it” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Misshra

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its audience entertained through its interesting storyline revolving around life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. The show has already impressed the audience with its intriguing storyline and relatable characters. After Lakshmi found out the truth about Mallishka and Rishi’s affair, the show has taken a major twist with Lakshmi leaving the Oberoi house and moving to her chachi’s house. Lakshmi has recently found a job and is working hard towards being self-sufficient in life, while Mallishka (Maera Misshra) has been trying to put her down every time they cross their paths.

While Maera has been occupied with hectic shoot schedules and on-screen drama it gets difficult for her to take out time for her hobbies. But finally, after a very long time, Maera has managed to strike one item off her bucket list - learning pole dance. Maera has always been attracted to learning pole dancing and now she has finally been able to fulfill that wish. Maera had recently posted about her little victory on her social media and her fans are keen on knowing what’s more in store for them.

Talking about her love for pole dancing, Maera mentioned, “I have always been very attracted to pole dancing. I really think it looks absolutely amazing. I was watching back-to-back videos of pole dancing on social media and then one day, I decided to reach out to my friend who is a great dancer, to teach me how to pole dance. I went for my first class in August 2021, and it was a wonderful experience. Learning pole dancing has always been on my list and I wanted to learn this before I plan on getting married. So now I have finally done it, I applaud every person who knows this art. It’s a very difficult dance form and not as easy as it looks, and anyone who knows this can tell that it’s one of the best ways to do the full-body workout.”

Well, we are definitely excited to see more of Maera’s pole dancing videos, aren’t we?

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Maera's character Mallishka tries to humiliate Lakshmi at her new job and blames her for stealing the necklace from a jewelry store. Will Maera succeed in her plan? Or will Rishi save Lakshmi from getting arrested?

