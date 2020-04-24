'Leather Ka Kaleja' official soundtrack from 'Mr. Mom' is now on Hungama, Saavan and iTunes

MUMBAI: With a vision to throw a light on the social issues and raise awareness in the society, a group of youngsters from Lovely Professional University, Punjab started a production house “Team Hatsoff productions” on 20th Jan 2017. The team consists of Mr. Rahul Mandal (Director of Team Hatsoff productions), Mr. Yash Malik (Head of Cinematography), Mr. Aryan Srivastava (Head of Marketing and Spokesperson) and Mr. Aditya Rai (Head of Social Media).

They recently released a short film ‘Mr.Mom’, a film revolving around women objectification in this patriarchal society and how the situation changes once the roles are reverse. As interesting as the plot sounds, the official soundtrack from the film is no doubt even better. With a title ‘Leather Ka Kaleja’, the song touches all the right chords and is definitely a desi party anthem. With such a quirky title, the song is a big hype in Punjab and was highly appreciated by the chancellor of Lovely professional university as well as by the lovely people of Punjab.

A must listen party track with a desi twist with lyrics by Nexnick and music direction by Intoxy. The song is available on Hungama, Saavan and iTunes.