Legal charges issued against Sunil Pal under the allegations of DEFAMING doctors through a social media post amid the ongoing pandemic

MUMBAI: The country is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19 and doctors, frontline workers are doing their best to help the needy in tough times.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, comedian Sunil Pal reportedly posted a video on his social media wherein he allegedly called doctors ‘demons’ and ‘thieves’. According to a report, comedian Sunil Pal was booked for allegedly calling doctors ‘demons’ and ‘thieves’ in the social media post. The report stated that an FIR was filed with Andheri police against the comedian.

Reportedly, on May 4, the Andheri police registered the first information report (FIR) against Pal based on a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai).

The report stated that the complaint was filed by Dr. Bhatnagar after watching the alleged video that was first noticed on April 20, by chairman Dr. Sudhir Naik. In her complaint, as per the report, Dr Bhatnagar said that it was “For posting defamatory speech on social media claiming that 90% of doctors are thieves who are taking advantage of the COVID situation and are looting poor people on the pretext of treatment.”.

As per the report, in her complaint, Dr. Bhatnagar also mentioned that Sunil Pal made allegations that doctors have worn the attire of demon and that they are a child of a demon.

Speaking with the agency, Pal said on Thursday that he has put another video apologising if anyone was hurt with his video. He said, "I have also put another video apologising if anyone has got hurt with the video. But I still stand by my comments because doctors were considered as God. During these tough times, poor people are made to suffer and I have mentioned in the video 90% of doctors are dressed in demons and the rest there are still 10% doctors who are doing their duty to serve people. There is no need for doctors to get hurt if they are serving and doing their duty sincerely. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far.".

For the unversed, about a fortnight ago, Sunil Pal had posted a video where he made some shocking allegations against doctors.

Meanwhile, the report said that Andheri police senior inspector Vijay Belge confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Pal. The comedian has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief).

Credit: SpotboyE