Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and Anu Malik recreate ‘Julie Julie’ song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Mithun

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host will see an entertainment extravaganza as the legendary Bollywood actor- Mithun Chakraborty will be seen gracing the ‘Mithun Da Special’ episode. 

Amidst impressive performances from all the contestants, it was contestant Biman Sarkar a.k.a Bullet's rendition of ‘Julie Julie’ song that left everyone mesmerized. During this episode, the actor Mithun Chakraborty re-created his iconic song- ‘Julie Julie’ along with the original singer and composer of the song- Anu Malik. Right after their dance performance, Anu Malik revealed how he actually presented this song just from a composer’s perspective, but it was Mithun Chakraborty, who convinced the makers of the movie to keep Anu’s voice in the final version of the song.

Mithun Chakraborty said, “I remember leaving from a shoot in Filmcity (Mumbai) and a car followed me. When I entered the gate of my house that car also crossed the gate and as soon as I got out of the car, Anu Malik started singing the beats of the song- ‘Julie Julie’, trying to convince me to give him a chance to compose this song in his movie. I saw a spark in him, but at that moment I told him I will speak to the makers but for now go home. After reaching home, I called the director and convinced them to give a chance to Anu Malik. I heard the scratch version of the song for the first time in Anu’s voice, I realized no one can sing this song better than him, that too with so much passion and the energy. That is why I told the team that if Anu Malik is not singing this song, then I am not going to be part of the movie, it should be both of us or no one.”

Well, we can’t imagine anyone else sing this song either!

While Bullet won everyone’s hearts with his wonderful performance, wait till you watch all the contestants' performances in the special episode.  
 
Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa special episode this Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!

