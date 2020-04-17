News

Legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag spends some quality family time by watching Siddharth Kumar Tewary's RadhaKrishn

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: As the country faces a national lockdown, entertainment has become the one stop solution to get past the corona season. Not just common people but legends too are pretty much glued to their screens.

In one of the recent videos dedicated to family time, the legendary cricketer Vijayendra Shehwag is seen watching Siddharth Kumar Tewary's RadhaKrishn along with his family.  

Elated much, Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, "I have grown up being entertained by Vijayendra Shehwag and it's an honour that today I am entertaining a legend like him and his family. He has taught us that the right attitude can do wonders. It's an achievement for the whole team and the fans of RadhaKrishn to have a legend like Virendra Sehwag become a part of this series as a viewer." 

Excited Sumedh Mudgalkar who plays the role of Krishn in RadhaKrishn says, "I will remember this day for life. It's a huge compliment to know that a legend like Vijayendra Shehwag and his family are watching our show and cherishing mythology. I hope that we get over the pandemic soon and then begin shooting again so we keep entertaining our viewers. Till then take care and stay safe."

