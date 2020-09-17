Legends of the movie Lagan to be seen in Star Bharat’s Gangs of Filmistan

MUMBAI: Apni Jeet ho aur unki haar haa! The song and the movie that bought the nation together is coming today in a funny and a different avatar. Well this is what you will be getting to see in today’s episode of Star Bharat’s Gangs of Filmistan.

The laughing riot continues with Sunil Grover imitating the Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan from the movie Lagan. Aamir Khan who won numerous awards for the films would have seen a lot of spoofs as such. But in this show Gangs of Filmistan, the spoofs are taken on a different level with the best of the artists being a part of the show.

So, what are you waiting for…?