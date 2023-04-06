Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. He also revealed his favourite Spiderman among Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.
Shubman Gill

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. He also revealed his favourite Spiderman among Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Not just this, he also shared his memories of 'Spiderman' films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films.

Talking to IANS, the cricketer said: "Tobey Maguire is my favourite Spiderman. I have so many memories of those films but I remember the first time I watched 'Spiderman' starring Tobey Maguire, there was this scene where Spiderman spins a web around Green Goblin, pulls him closer and then kicks him."

"That's something I have imitated with my friends so much, not really kicking them but recreating the scene. I even used to climb through the gaps in the door and my mom used to yell at me because she was scared that I would fall," he added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in cinemas on June 1, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

