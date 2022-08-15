Lesser-Known Facts! From Arjun Bijlani to Jennifer Winget, look at the popular telly actors who refused to take part in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and most awaited shows in the telly industry. The reality show, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has a loyal fanbase. This show has given name and fame to numerous contestants over the years, but there are still many actors who do not wish to be part of the entertainment reality show till now.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has been approached for the show for many years, but she never gave a nod for the reality show. Citing the reason she asserted, “I am an introvert, so on top of it, staying away from home and my husband Vivek all these thoughts scare me and I find it difficult. So this is the phobia I have. I can't stay away from my family for long. It is a difficult task.”

Arjun Bijlani who is currently hosting Star Parivaar has been part of numerous TV reality shows, but not Bigg Boss. The reason being “I don’t know if I can stay without my family for four months. That’s one of the major reasons that always stops me from doing it.”

Jennifer Winget was offered the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, but she chose to focus on her show Beyhadh 2 instead of the reality show.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is presently seen in the reality-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She denied the rumours of being part of Bigg Boss 16.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi feels she is not at all suitable for the chaos that is Bigg Boss. She told "I don't think I'm a Bigg Boss person, I avoid chaotic situations, as of now I don't think I can do it."

