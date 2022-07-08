Lesser-known Facts! Look at the luxurious lifestyle and salary per episode of your favourite TV actor Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the popular actresses in the television industry. She ventured into the industry with her portrayal of medical intern Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani in 2002. However, she became a household name after playing the role of Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The 45-year-old actress lives in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai with her husband Ashwin K Varma. Her house is a spacious abode, consisting of 3 bedrooms, and 1 living room. The stunning balcony view and white flooring make her home look more elegant.

Apart from this she also owns a Jaguar XJ, which is priced at Rs 90 lakhs, and a Mahindra Thar that costs approx Rs 16 lakhs.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly is one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. If reports are to be believed, she charges Rs 3,00,000 per episode, and her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. Needless to say, the actress lives a comfortable and luxurious life.

The actress appeared in several daily soaps like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Now the actress is ruling the TRP charts with Anupamaa. Ever since the show aired in 2020, it has consistently remained in the number 1 position on TRP.

