Let's play Holi! The celebrity way

MUMBAI: Holi is a festival of colours, fun, good music and food! So, we asked your favourite television stars what is their favourite Holi colour and if given a chance which Bollywood celebrity would they want to put colour on and celebrate Holi!

Mohit Malhotra: Favourite colour is Red and would like to put colour on Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been my all-time crush and what better than to get a chance to play Holi with her.

Jasmin Bhasin: My favourite Holi colour is red because it is very beautiful and vibrant and I would like to put Holi colour on Amitabh Bachchan and would like to dance on the song Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali Rang Barse with him because it is the classical song which comes to my mind first when I think about Holi.

Sharad Malhotra: Pink is my favourite colour and I Would love to play Holi with Deepika Padukone with a background score of Lahu munh lag Gaya from the movie Ram Leela.

Rishina Kandhari: I love pink and Red organic gulal. I’d love to play Holi with Tiger Shroff and dance on the number Jai Jai shiv Shankar. I really admire his hardwork and the efforts he puts in his work. He’s a great dancer, awesome athlete and an amazing human being. I look upto him for his craft and would love to work with him someday in a feature film.

Aparna Dixit: Holi is a festival of colours and I love all colours. Can't pick a favourite as my colour choices are all linked to my mood! But I love blue and white. Instead of putting colours on just one person I would rather choose celebrating it with all the industry people. It will be fun painting each other's faces when in most of the days you see everyone looking prim and proper.

Dipna Patel: Pink is my favourite colour on Holi. I like to play with herbal colours only. I think I want to put colour on Deepika Padukone and would love to dance on Balam pichkari with her. It was a fabulous song and film from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Avinash Mukherjee: My favourite colour is red and from the current generation I really attracted to Disha Patani so I would really like to play fun-filled Holi with her.

Ridheema Tiwari: I love all the colours. Particularly the vibrant ones. Gulabi is the colour of love is my favourite and the yellow which depicts a happy state of mind. I would love to play Holi with Ranveer Singh. Maybe with Deepika also and I can sing along Lahoo muh lagg gaya.

Shweta Rohira: I love the gulaal. It’s always my fav though the rest colours are also fun as I am a fan of every colour. I would love to put colour on Sanjay Dutt as he reminds me a lot of my papa. I always thought they looked very similar so playing Holi with him would take me back to fun Holi with my father

Nikkhil Arya: My favourite Holi colours are yellow and red. I would love to play Holi with Rekhaji because I want to experience the sheer expressions of joy on her face while playing Holi which nobody has been able to beat all these years. she is a traditional beauty!!