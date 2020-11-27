Let's take a look at the telly world's 'Monokini Divas'

MUMBAI: Nor a fan of wearing bikinis? You could flaunt your curves in a single or multi-coloured monokini. For the unversed, the monokini is a swimsuit or beachwear for the ladies. It is very similar to a bikini but has a lower half. Monokinis looks stunning when TV actresses wear it with an oomph factor. You need to have a svelte figure, to wear a monokini.

If you are the one who does not like to reveal a lot of skin, monokini is the perfect attire for you. It gives you a toned look and also helps in showing off your curvaceous body. One can also wear this swimwear, for a pool party. Although, It is important to do a bit of homework before you purchase the correct swimsuit.

Telly stars like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik have always worn monokinis in style. These leading ladies, work very hard to stay in shape. If you are planning for a beach vacation with your date, friends or with your family, a well-fitted monokini is a must, for your social media photos. As per your body type, you could purchase one with the correct design, style, print and colour.

Naagin actress Nia Sharma set the screen on fire with her sultry monokini look. She was seen flaunting her pretty figure in a white monokini and same coloured heels. The diva look glam in the swim dress. We are smitten by the way she looks.

No one is a bigger advocate of monokinis than Hina Khan. No one can beat the actress in her swimwear game. Hina has worn a bold green monokini and is showing off her perfect body.

The Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik wore a black monokini and was looking stunning, as she flaunted her curvaceous figure. Your swimwear wardrobe needs to have this staple.

Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna wore a sultry maroon coloured monokini and showed off her gym-toned body. The actress is seen enjoying at the beach.

Decked up in a black monokini with a slit around her petite waist, telly fame Kashmera Shah looked sultry. The actress set the internet on fire, with her gorgeous look in swimwear.

Monokinis always added glitter and glam to your beachwear look. One can also opt for tropical print monokinis for being in the fashion limelight.

