Lie detector test for the first time on Nach Baliye 9

For the first time ever in the history of Indian television, the audience will witness a special lie detector test in the upcoming episode of StarPlus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Senior journalist Mr. Dibang has been invited to conduct this fun segment on the show.

In his first session with ex-couple Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, both of them confirmed that they are still attracted towards each other, which left a smile on everyone’s face. When asked Aly if he was in serious relationship with anyone, he denied and the machine confirmed the same. Natasa, too, confessed that she does not want to give her relationship with Aly a third chance and they are better off as friends.

The next couple, Vishal and Madhurima have been the news recently for multiple reasons. When Mr. Dibang asked Madhurima if she provokes him, she denied and her lie was caught. She immediately confessed that I do not do this for the show but as a girl I love it when I get attention. Even after multiple fights and arguments, the couple have never failed to impress everyone with their performance and to everyone’s surprise, Vishal Singh admitted that he still has feelings for Madhurima despite their current equation.

After these intense acknowledgments, it was time for our much-loved couple Prince and Yuvika where Prince revealed that the two have never fought till date and has always respected her privacy by never checking Yuvika’s phone. Now, aren’t they couple goals?

