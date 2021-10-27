Life is beautiful post marriage, says Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi

MUMBAI: The very pretty and stylish Shiny Doshi, who is currently shining out with her performance as Dhara in Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store, is enjoying newly married life.

The actress got married to her long-time boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on July 15, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Shiny shared, “If anyone asks me if single or married life is better, I would definitely say married life. My life has turned beautiful post marriage. When you find the right partner, everything falls into place and like your new phase. Though, due to hectic shooting schedule we aren’t getting enough time to spend with each other. The only task for me is to travel as before marriage I used to stay in the suburbs and I am shifted to a town which is a whole new area for me. I have all my friends living in the suburbs and I am now unable to meet them otherwise everything is perfect.”

When asked if she is cooking for hubby, she replied, “Not at all, as I am shooting the entire day and reach home post 10pm. It gets difficult to cook along with managing shoots. However, I have an amazing cook at home and I have already trained her about the kind of food I and Lavesh like to eat.”

Here’s wishing you a blissful life ahead!